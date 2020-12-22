STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch statewide campaign in Kollam on Tuesday

A statement from the CPM said that the campaign is aimed at garnering public support ahead of the assembly polls.

Published: 22nd December 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Following up on the LDF's thumping victory in the local body elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch his statewide campaign from Kollam on Tuesday. A statement from the CPM said that the campaign, in which he will interact with 25 select persons from different walks of life over breakfast, is aimed at garnering public support ahead of the assembly polls.

The CM will seek ideas and opinions to prepare the election manifesto of the ruling dispensation. The breakfast meeting will be followed by another interactive session with 100 people from various sections of society, including industrialists, advocates, writers, artists and media representatives.

The interactive session is designed to gauge the expectation of the people from the state government, especially in the coming months. The session will also focus on the actions required or issues to be noted during the assembly polls, according to public opinion.

The select persons can submit their thoughts in writing as well. After the morning session, Pinarayi will hold a campaign in Pathanamthitta in the afternoon. He will continue his journey through various districts till December 30. No public meeting has been planned in connection with the campaign, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Pinarayi VIjayan Kollam
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp