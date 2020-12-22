Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch statewide campaign in Kollam on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following up on the LDF's thumping victory in the local body elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch his statewide campaign from Kollam on Tuesday. A statement from the CPM said that the campaign, in which he will interact with 25 select persons from different walks of life over breakfast, is aimed at garnering public support ahead of the assembly polls.

The CM will seek ideas and opinions to prepare the election manifesto of the ruling dispensation. The breakfast meeting will be followed by another interactive session with 100 people from various sections of society, including industrialists, advocates, writers, artists and media representatives.

The interactive session is designed to gauge the expectation of the people from the state government, especially in the coming months. The session will also focus on the actions required or issues to be noted during the assembly polls, according to public opinion.

The select persons can submit their thoughts in writing as well. After the morning session, Pinarayi will hold a campaign in Pathanamthitta in the afternoon. He will continue his journey through various districts till December 30. No public meeting has been planned in connection with the campaign, the statement said.