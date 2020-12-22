Kerala Governor seeks explanation from government on need for special assembly session

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government's move to convene a special assembly session to pass a unanimous resolution against the amendments to the farm bills by the BJP-led government at the Centre has hit rough weather.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought an explanation from the state government on the need to convene such a session.



The Raj Bhavan has sought clarity on the relevance of the special session when the budget session of the assembly is anyway slated to begin on January 8.



The government's plan was to reject the amendments to the farm bills through voting on a resolution in the assembly. The cabinet which met earlier had given a recommendation to the Governor to convene a special session for the purpose.



The state government also plans to move the Supreme Court against the amendments to the farm bills.