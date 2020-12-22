STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Sunni body lambasts CM Pinarayi Vijayan over 'IUML controlling UDF' remarks

 Samastha has lambasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his statement on IUML as an  attempt to divide people on communal lines.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Samastha has lambasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his statement on IUML as an  attempt to divide people on communal lines. In a scathing editorial in Samastha's mouthpiece, 'Suprabhatham', on Monday, it termed the CM’s statement that "IUML seems to be trying to take control of UDF" as the continuation of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's 'Hassan-Kunhalikutty-Ameer' comment, targeting Muslims communally. 

“When the criticism against Muslim community is made focusing on IUML, it hurts other Muslims who are not part of IUML as well. The CPM should remember that," Samastha warned. 

"he state police have not yet nabbed the culprits who unfurled the Sangh Parivar flex board on the municipality building in Palakkad. The case against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for unfurling the national flag at a school in Palakkad has not reached anywhere. Such cold attitude from the part of the police gives a fillip to RSS to continue with their communal activities," the editorial said.

"The CBI’s appeal against exonerating Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC Lavalin case has been postponed more than 20 times in the Supreme Court. The Sangh Parivar may get benefits from the Pinarayi Vijayan government till the Lavalin case comes to a final conclusion," it added. 

Samastha asked that what the issue is if IUML, a political party like any other, comes to the helm of UDF. "How IUML leading UDF shall be portrayed as an unpardonable thing?" the editorial asked. 

The editorial also condemned the move of Mizoram Governor and former BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai apprising the prime minister that Muslims are snatching away the minority scholarships in Kerala, depriving the Christians of the benefit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samastha Suprabhatham Pinarayi Vijayan IUML
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp