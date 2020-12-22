Kerala Sunni body lambasts CM Pinarayi Vijayan over 'IUML controlling UDF' remarks

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha has lambasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his statement on IUML as an attempt to divide people on communal lines. In a scathing editorial in Samastha's mouthpiece, 'Suprabhatham', on Monday, it termed the CM’s statement that "IUML seems to be trying to take control of UDF" as the continuation of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's 'Hassan-Kunhalikutty-Ameer' comment, targeting Muslims communally.

“When the criticism against Muslim community is made focusing on IUML, it hurts other Muslims who are not part of IUML as well. The CPM should remember that," Samastha warned.

The state police have not yet nabbed the culprits who unfurled the Sangh Parivar flex board on the municipality building in Palakkad. The case against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for unfurling the national flag at a school in Palakkad has not reached anywhere. Such cold attitude from the part of the police gives a fillip to RSS to continue with their communal activities," the editorial said.

"The CBI’s appeal against exonerating Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC Lavalin case has been postponed more than 20 times in the Supreme Court. The Sangh Parivar may get benefits from the Pinarayi Vijayan government till the Lavalin case comes to a final conclusion," it added.

Samastha asked that what the issue is if IUML, a political party like any other, comes to the helm of UDF. "How IUML leading UDF shall be portrayed as an unpardonable thing?" the editorial asked.

The editorial also condemned the move of Mizoram Governor and former BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai apprising the prime minister that Muslims are snatching away the minority scholarships in Kerala, depriving the Christians of the benefit.