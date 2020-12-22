STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orthodox-Jacobite reconcilation: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan holds meeting with other Church heads

A statement issued by the chief minister's office said the church heads put forward certain suggestions to avoid conflicts in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Malankara Church dispute.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday convened a meeting of heads and representatives of other Christian Churches to discuss ways to bring about reconciliation between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions. 

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Latin Catholic Bishop Joseph Kariyil, Dr Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, Bishop Dr Oommen George (CSI), Cyril Mar Baselios Metropolitan, Chaldean Bishop Ojeen Kuriakose and Knanaya Church Metropolitan Kuriakose Mor Severios attended.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office said the church heads put forward certain suggestions to avoid conflicts in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Malankara Church dispute. Since chances are remote that the Orthodox and Jacobite factions would work unitedly, there should be a system of worship at churches based on majority opinion. 

A church and its properties should be left to the majority faction there, determined through a meeting of believers. But the minority faction should get a facility to offer worship at the church. For this, masses can be conducted as per a timetable or a separate church can be built nearby for the minority faction. The majority should give support for this. Even if a church is assigned to the majority section, the other faction should be allowed to conduct worship there on special occasions.    

Both sections should get an opportunity to use and hold prayers at the cemeteries. Compromises should be made by one section in the case of churches which are historically and emotionally related to the other section. If the less concerned section gets control of such a church, it may lead to conflicts. Hence, problems should be solved through compromise.

The religious leaders congratulated the government’s ordinance that gives rights to all parishioners at cemeteries. They also extended support to the government’s efforts to avoid law and order issues at churches and on church premises.

 The chief minister said he will consider the suggestions seriously and take a decision after examining the legal side as well. The government stand will be based on the Supreme Court verdict. Efforts will be taken for a peaceful compromise. The CM also welcomed a suggestion to engage other church heads to resolve the conflict.

