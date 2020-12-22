STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Power-sharing: 'I' and 'A' factions of Congress to head Thrikkakara municipality

Though the front had initially planned to head the municipality under one chairperson, the leadership had to finally bow to pressure from both the factions. 

Published: 22nd December 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Power-sharing in Thrikkakara municipality, which has been practised in the civic body since 2010, will continue in the new council with the ‘I’ and ‘A’ factions of the Congress agreeing to share the chairperson’s post for the next five years. 

The municipality will be headed by leaders of either faction for two-and-a-half years each, said a source. The UDF is all set to wrest control of the civic body with the support of Congress rebel EP Khaderkunju.

Though the front had initially planned to head the municipality under one chairperson, the leadership had to finally bow to pressure from both the factions. While the 'I' group is projecting Ajitha Thankappan as the chairperson candidate, 'A' group wants senior Congress leader Radhamani Pillai to head the municipality.

"The leadership will be forced to satisfy both the groups in order to avoid a factional feud in the party. Also, it will be difficult for the leadership to allot the chairperson post to one faction since the two projected candidates are experienced. The only option left with the leadership is to divide the term to each group," said a UDF source. 

Though the KPCC circular stated that the chairperson post be given to those who get the majority support from councillors, in Thrikkakara, both the ‘I’ and ‘A’ faction have an equal number of councillors.

"Both A and I faction have seven members each backing them. If voting is held, both will receive equal share of votes. So far we have not taken a decision. In order to avoid a factional feud, we will discuss the matter with the DCC president and other senior leaders. A final decision will be taken based on that," said Congress Thrikkakara block president Noushad Pallachi.

UDF which was struggling to get an absolute majority in the 43-member council enjoys the support of 22 members, with the backing of rebels.

 The LDF has 17 members in the council and needs the support of all five UDF rebels to turn the tables. Meanwhile, the decision of power-sharing in the municipality has upset several voters who believe the move will stall developmental projects. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara municipality
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp