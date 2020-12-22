Power-sharing: 'I' and 'A' factions of Congress to head Thrikkakara municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Power-sharing in Thrikkakara municipality, which has been practised in the civic body since 2010, will continue in the new council with the ‘I’ and ‘A’ factions of the Congress agreeing to share the chairperson’s post for the next five years.

The municipality will be headed by leaders of either faction for two-and-a-half years each, said a source. The UDF is all set to wrest control of the civic body with the support of Congress rebel EP Khaderkunju.

Though the front had initially planned to head the municipality under one chairperson, the leadership had to finally bow to pressure from both the factions. While the 'I' group is projecting Ajitha Thankappan as the chairperson candidate, 'A' group wants senior Congress leader Radhamani Pillai to head the municipality.

"The leadership will be forced to satisfy both the groups in order to avoid a factional feud in the party. Also, it will be difficult for the leadership to allot the chairperson post to one faction since the two projected candidates are experienced. The only option left with the leadership is to divide the term to each group," said a UDF source.

Though the KPCC circular stated that the chairperson post be given to those who get the majority support from councillors, in Thrikkakara, both the ‘I’ and ‘A’ faction have an equal number of councillors.

"Both A and I faction have seven members each backing them. If voting is held, both will receive equal share of votes. So far we have not taken a decision. In order to avoid a factional feud, we will discuss the matter with the DCC president and other senior leaders. A final decision will be taken based on that," said Congress Thrikkakara block president Noushad Pallachi.

UDF which was struggling to get an absolute majority in the 43-member council enjoys the support of 22 members, with the backing of rebels.

The LDF has 17 members in the council and needs the support of all five UDF rebels to turn the tables. Meanwhile, the decision of power-sharing in the municipality has upset several voters who believe the move will stall developmental projects.