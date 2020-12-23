COVID-19: Kerala health department keeps tab on new cases post local body polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is keeping a close tab on fresh COVID-19 cases as a surge was expected after the local body polls. However, no alarming increases have been reported so far, said officials. “If we calculate from the date of election and counting, the virus would incubate by the end of the week. We are on alert. So far, no surge has been noticed,” said DMO K S Shinu.

As many as 333 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, along with 320 recoveries. Three deaths due to Covid were confirmed on the day. Sivanandan, 64, from Attingal, Lilly, 63, from Peyad and Radhamani, 58, from Kadakkavoor are the deceased.