COVID-19: Kerala poet Sugathakumari still in intensive care

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Poet Sugathakumari, who tested positive for COVID-19, remains in intensive care with no improvement in her health condition even late on Tuesday.

She suffered a heart attack while under treatment. Having a history of heart diseases, the recent developments have affected the functioning of her heart seriously, according to Government Medical College Hospital authorities here.

Sugathakumari, who was on ventilator at a private hospital here, was moved to the MCH in an ambulance with ventilator support on Monday.

She developed bronchopneumonia which is deteriorating, causing breathing difficulties.Medical College Hospital Superintendent S Sharmad said her condition showed no improvement on the day. She is not responding to medicines at the moment. Her respiratory system has also sustained severe damage due to COVID.