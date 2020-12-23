Fraudsters swindle Rs 20 lakh from Thrissur-based architect's account

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cyber fraudsters have struck again in the state. PK Sreenivasan, an architect and son-in-law of writer Sarah Joseph, became the latest victim of the fraud after he lost Rs 20.25 lakh from his account last week.

As per the complaint Sreenivasan lodged before the Cyber Cell here, the fraudsters took `20,25,000 from his account with the West Palace branch of Canara Bank in Thrissur. The crime was committed by procuring a SIM card in his name using fake documents.

The money was transferred in five unauthorized transactions between 5 am and 7 am on December 19 to the savings bank accounts of two unidentified persons with ICICI Bank in West Bengal.

A sum of Rs 5.5 lakh was withdrawn in the first transaction, said the police. In his complaint, Sreenivasan said he did not receive any alert from the bank. It was only after one of the employees of Vasthukam, his architecture firm, went to the bank to pay GST that the fraud came to light.

Sreenivasan soon lodged complaints before the police and bank authorities. He has been maintaining the account for the past 20 years. "Sreenivasan's BSNL SIM card became dysfunctional last week and he apprised the BSNL office in Thrissur of the matter. They directed him to apply for a new card. However, this card was also found to be not working when he tried calling his driver and me when he had to leave for Taliparamba (Kannur)," said Sarah.

“Meanwhile, we came to know that a duplicate SIM card was issued from the Aluva BSNL office after the fraudster produced a fake Aadhaar Card of Sreenivasan. The photo was of another person, but the address was the same,” she said.Sarah said the incident has exposed the lapses in the security system at a time when everyone is relying on digital technology.

“How did his username and password leak from the bank and reach the miscreants? Also, how could BSNL officials issue a duplicate SIM card on Thrissur’s address from the Aluva office without adequate verification, when another SIM card already exists under the same address,” she asked.Following media reports, the bank authorities have assured Sreenivasan that his money will not be lost. The Cyber Cell, Thrissur police, said an investigation is under way.

Swift, Silent hit