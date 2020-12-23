Hope the same in Bishop Franco's case too: Sr Lucy Kalappura welcomes verdict on Sr Abhaya case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sr Lucy Kalappura, who is part of the Save Our Sister Action Council, on Tuesday welcomed the verdict in the Sr Abhaya murder case.

"This is the first victory in our battles against the several atrocities happening in the Church. I am extremely happy and proud at this moment. It is time for the Church authorities to realise that the crimes committed by the priests will definitely come out though Sr Abhaya case verdict has taken 28 years. They should stop believing that the crimes committed by the clergy can be buried forever," she said here.

Sr Lucy said that the Catholic Church had spent millions of rupees to turn Sr Abhaya's murder into a suicide. Finally, the court has found the real culprits. Be it a sister or a priest, the guilty have to be punished. "With this ruling, the judiciary in a democratic country has subverted the culture of the Catholic Church, which protects criminals. It is a setback to the spiritual leadership’s arrogance, pride, and wealth to the tune of billions of dollars. All these have now been unravelled," she said.

She said she hopes that justice will soon be served in the case against Franco Mulakkal as well.