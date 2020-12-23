Kerala charity worker arrested for possessing fake currency notes, printing equipment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A well-known charity worker based in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested by the police for possessing fake currency notes. Ashiq Thonnakkal, 35, is a popular figure who mobilizes funds for the treatment of the poor through social media campaigns.

Police said they got a lead into the racket from the statements of two persons arrested for attempting to transact fake currency notes at Varkala. They were held by the Varkala Police from the Papanasam beach.

Ashiq is a key figure in the racket which has been operating for quite some time, the police said. Police seized fake notes of Rs five lakh and printing equipment from Ashiq's rented residence at Neyyanamoola in Kattayikonam. The notes were of Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations.

He had been living there with his woman friend and her mother for the past one-and-a-half months, police said. Police are on the hunt for the other persons in the racket.