Kerala resort raid: 'Owner didn't know about drug use', say cops

A day after the Narcotics Cell and police raided a resort at Wagamon during a rave party, it has come to light that the establishment didn’t have a licence.

Published: 23rd December 2020 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  A day after the Narcotics Cell and police raided a resort at Wagamon during a rave party, it has come to light that the establishment didn't have a licence. The resort owner did not know about the organisers' plan to use drugs at the party, said police.

The nine persons who were picked up from the resort are being questioned. According to the cops, the rave party was attended by well-heeled persons. "They are all from business families in the state and also Bengaluru," said an officer. 

According to him, the persons who booked the resort had told the owner that they wanted the space to organise a birthday party for three of their friends. "The owner, who was the former panchayat president, was unaware of the plans of the accused to use narcotics," he said. 

The newly-built resort is located in a deserted area. "Also, the entire booking and other formalities were done online. Hence, the owner didn’t have any personal contact with the accused," he said.

Since the drugs that were supplied in the party come at a high price, it could be easily deduced that people who took part were rich enough to afford them. "The quantities of drugs seized can’t be revealed since the investigation is still on," he said.

"The 60 people, including 25 women, who took part were questioned and released. But if the need arises or it comes to light during investigation that any one of them is linked with the drug supply or use, they will be brought in for further questioning," he added. 

Two-and-a-half years back, the police had prevented a rave party planned at another resort in Wagamon after getting a tip-off. "We could act in time since we received the information at the planning stage itself. These parties are being planned on social media platforms like Telegram," he added.

