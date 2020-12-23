Left parties in Kerala to hold agitation against farm laws on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The latest stand-off between the state government and the Governor comes exactly a year after the two entered into an open confrontation over the latter’s policy address.

In January, the Governor had created quite a stir when he sought explanation from the state government for including its opposition to the Citizen Amendment's Act in his policy address to the Assembly. At the time, the UDF had demanded the Governor's recall.

The tiff fizzled out after the Governor read out the address drafted by the government along with his dissent remarks. However, this time, the Governor's denial of permission for a special assembly session has left the Left agitated.

In addition to the CM’s letter, agricultural minister has lashed out openly at the Governor. The chief minister and other ministers are also planning to take part in the Left Front’s agitation against farm laws to be held at the Martyr's Column at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.