Man shot dead in estate in Kerala's Idukki district

IDUKKI: A man was shot dead in an estate belonging to a Ponkunnam native near Chittampara here. According to the police, as per initial inference, the deceased is a migrant labourer.

The Vandanmedu police have taken estate manager Anoop into custody in this connection. The cops have also recovered the gun. "Since a lot of timber was being stolen from the estate, Anoop and a few others were patrolling the property," said local sources.

An officer said, "It was during the patrolling that they came across a group of migrant labourers who had trespassed into the cardamom plantation in the estate."

According to the cops, it is believed that an argument might have ensued between the estate officials and the trespassers. "We suspect that in the heat of the argument, someone might have fired a country gun. We have detected injuries caused by the glass shrapnel from the bullet on the dead body," said the cops. However, we are yet to identify the person who fired the gun, said cops.