Notification for SSLC, Plus-II examinations issued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The formal notification for SSLC and second year Higher Secondary examinations, slated to be held from March 17 to 30, 2021, was released on Tuesday. The SSLC examination will begin at 1.40 pm from Monday to Thursday and at 2.40 pm on Friday.

The schedule for remitting fees for the SSLC exam is: December 23 to January 7 (without fine) and January 8 to January 12 (with fine). The notification is available on www.keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Higher Secondary examination will begin at 9.40 am. The dates of the practical exams will be informed later. The exam notification is available on www.dhsekerala.gov.in. The schedule for remitting fees for second year Higher Secondary exam is: January 4 (without fine), January 8 (fine of Rs 20), January 12 (Rs 20 per paper and fine of Rs 5) and January 15 (with a fine of Rs 600).