SNDP leader death case: Police oppose new FIR against party general secretary Vellappally Natesan

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court will conduct a hearing on Wednesday in the case related to the suicide of SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara Union secretary KK Mahesan.

The court on Monday had asked the Mararikulam police to submit an FIR after registering a case against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, his son Thushar Vellappally and his aide KL Ashokan.

On Tuesday, the police submitted an affidavit stating that they had already filed an FIR after registering a case for unnatural death. "An SIT led by the IG is investigating the case. So there are legal issues involved in registering another FIR," the affidavit said.

Mahesan's wife R Usha Devi had submitted a petition in the court demanding to arraign Vellappally and others. Meanwhile, Vellappally said some people were creating fake news to destroy him and the Yogam. "The court did not issue an order to arraign me and Thushar. The court will hear the case on Wednesday. The leadership of the Yogam could not be destroyed through channel discussions. I demanded a CBI probe into Mahesan’s death immediately after he died.... we welcome any probe," Vellappally said in a press release.