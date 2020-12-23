Special Assembly session: After snub, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan schools Governor on his duties

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the government's plea to convene a special assembly session was rejected for the second time, CM Pinarayi Vijayan shot off a letter saying the right to do so falls outside governor's discretionary power

"Summoning and proroguing sessions of the legislative assembly have to be in accordance with the advice of the Council of Ministers," Pinarayi said. He added the decision of the governor was contrary to the constitutional scheme.

"It was proposed to summon the Legislative Assembly to discuss an emergent issue of public interest concerning the state. Here, discretionary power cannot be exercised by the governor. The checks and balances determine the powers and duties of the constitutional authorities. Abiding by them is the essential prerequisite for the smooth functioning of a constitutional governance system," Pinarayi said.