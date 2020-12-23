STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF MLAs convene outside assembly, Oommen Chandy urges govt to bring legislation against farm laws

UDF MLAs convened outside the Legislative Assembly to condemn the Governor's action. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has said that the State Government should be coming out with legislation and a resolution alone against the farm laws will not suffice. 

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Governor rejecting permission to the State Government to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to come out with a resolution against the centre's farm laws which has been seeing countrywide agitations.

On Monday, the cabinet members at a meeting had decided to seek permission of the Governor to convene a one hour special session of the Legislative Assembly.

But much to the displeasure of the LDF Government and the Opposition, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan denied permission citing that there is no urgency from the part of the State to convene a special session.

This led the Chief Minister to write to the Governor claiming that it is against the constitutional rights, which was again rejected by him.

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had urged before the law minister A K Balan that the MLAs should converge at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Member's Lounge and come out with a resolution against the centre's farm laws.

Unfortunately the ruling front had not acknowledged the Opposition's demand as revealed by Oommen Chandy. 

 "A resolution alone will not suffice the needs, legislation should be brought in," said Oommen Chandy. 

It was the first time that a Governor had rejected the State Government’s demand to have a special session of the Legislative Assembly.

Late on Tuesday night, the State Youth Congress leaders had led out a torch light protest to the Raj Bhavan demanding that the Governor should be called back.

They blocked the busy Vellayambalam – Kaudiar road which led the Police to use water cannons against the protestors. The YC leaders alleged that the Governor is acting like a spokesperson of the BJP.

