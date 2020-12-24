COVID-19: Higher education institutions to reopen on January 4 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has ordered reopening of all higher educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the state on January 4.

Saturdays will be working days in colleges.

Principals, faculty and all non-teaching staff have been asked to attend colleges from December 28.

Classes will start in colleges and universities with 50 per cent strength, allowing students on a semester-basis or on a rotation basis.

In arts and science, music, fine arts, physical education and polytechnic colleges and universities concerned, classes shall first start for fifth and sixth semester degree students, PG students of all semesters and research scholars.