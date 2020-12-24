STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

DYFI worker stabbed to death, IUML worker injured in clashes in Kanhangad; hartal in town

The clashes broke out around 10.30 pm at Kalloravi (ward 37) of Kanhangad municipality.

Published: 24th December 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ouf Abdul Rahman (30) of Pazhaya Kadappuram in Kanhangad

Ouf Abdul Rahman (30) of Pazhaya Kadappuram in Kanhangad

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: An activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- the youth front of the CPM -- was stabbed to death in clashes between workers of the CPM and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kanhangad.

The deceased has been identified as Ouf Abdul Rahman (30) of Pazhaya Kadappuram in Kanhangad. IUML's ward secretary Irshad (32) was knifed and is seriously injured, said Hosdurg police. He is admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

The clashes broke out around 10.30 pm at Kalloravi (ward 37) of Kanhangad municipality.

Hosdurg station house officer said Abdul Rahman and three others were on their way to Bavanagar on two motorcycles when they saw a crowd at Kalloravi and tried to return.

But they were waylaid and attacked, said the inspector, quoting the first information received by the police. "This is what the first information from the complainants says. They do not explain how Irshad was injured," he said.

Residents took an injured Rahman to a private hospital in Kanhangad where he died. The condition of Irshad is also serious, said police.

Officers said the LDF and the IUML fought a tight election in Kalloravi, and on December 16, the counting day, violence broke out in the ward.

The IUML's candidate 'Seven Star' Abdul Rahman defeated the LDF's sitting councillor Mahamoud Muriyanavi.

Mahamoud was an IUML member. He resigned from the party and contested as an independent candidate in 2015 and won from Kalloravi, considered a bastion of the IUML.

This time, he was defeated by the IUML.

Soon after the result was out, suspected IUML workers attacked the house of Jaseela of Kalloravi.

They assaulted the family members, including women, and vandalised the home appliances. 

The assaulters alleged that the victory margin of the IUML candidate dropped because several families voted for the LDF candidate.

Initially, the family did not press charge but when the video of the attack became viral on social media, the Hosdurg police launched an investigation and charged nine IUML workers for the assault and trespassing into the house, a non-bailable offence.

The visuals were captured and shared by IUML workers.

The workers INL, an ally of the CPM, had also attacked houses in the ward.

Kanhangad deputy superintendent of police M P Vinod said that it was not yet established that the violence on the counting day and Wednesday's murder were linked. "We are investigating the case," he said.

He said no party had informed him of a hartal in the town, but shops have not opened yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abdul Rahman IUML Kanhangad Hosdurg
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp