Farm laws to hit Kerala hard: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The farmers’ protest against the Central government should not be confined to a particular region or location as it has a wide ramification, Pinarayi Vijayan said. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala cannot support the new farm laws as it would be the first to be hit by change in policy due to its dependence on other states for essential commodities, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

He was speaking after inaugurating the fast organised by Karshaka Sanghom at the Martyrs Column in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

“Kerala would also be the first state to feel the heat if shortage of farm produce is reported in any part of the country,” he added. 

Taking part in a public event a day after the Governor rejected the government’s proposal to convene a special assembly session, many expected Pinarayi to criticise Arif Mohammed Khan openly. But the chief minister stayed clear of any such controversial comment. 

In his address to the farmers, he said the farm stir is a setback to those who think that opposition can be quelled by wielding the power.

Replying to the queries regarding the timing of the stir, the chief minister said the state could not participate in the farmers’ protest as it was preparing for the local body election. With the election is over and the state would be in the forefront against the farm laws, he said. 

The farmers’ protest against the Central government should not be confined to a particular region or location as it has a wide ramification, he said. 

“The Centre should also not think that the farm protest can be quelled by their usual tactics,” he said. The Left front leaders and ministers took part in the farmers’ agitation.

UDF MLAs condemn Governor stand

A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan rejected the state government’s request to convene a special session of the assembly to pass a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws, the UDF MLAs gathered outside the complex and condemned his move. 

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy said the state government must enact a legislation as passing a resolution against the farm laws by the assembly alone will not suffice.  

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala later shot off a letter to the chief minister demanding a legislation to override the Centre’s farm laws. 

Oommen Chandy criticised the LDF government for not accepting Chennithala’s proposal to Law Minister A K Balan, after the governor refused to call the House session, that all legislators should converge at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Member’s Lounge and pass a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws.

