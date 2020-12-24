STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Higher Secondary teachers decry harsh action on them for valuation errors

Now, the Higher Secondary Directorate has admitted in an RTI response that a variation of five marks or above will be taken into account. 

Published: 24th December 2020 05:19 AM

The RTI response said memos have been issued to two teachers and action has been taken against one. (Representational Photo)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Even as Higher Secondary supplementary and improvement examinations are currently under way, teachers are concerned over harsh measures being taken against them, even for minor variation of marks during revaluation. Earlier, action against teachers engaged in valuation duty was recommended if a variation of over 10 marks was detected during revaluation. Now, the Higher Secondary Directorate has admitted in an RTI response that a variation of five marks or above will be taken into account. 

The RTI response also admitted that action has been taken against examiners even in cases where a variation of two marks was noticed during revaluation. Reclaiming valuation allowance and earned leave surrender were among the actions taken. In some cases, it can be censure, warning and freezing of increment. 

The RTI response said memos have been issued to two teachers and action has been taken against one. The Directorate also admitted that action has also been taken against 11 examiners for variation in marks of subjects in which double valuation is prescribed.  “In descriptive answers, the variation of a few marks is natural based on each examiner’s viewpoint. Even if there is a variation of half marks in 10 questions, a total variation of five marks will be recorded,” pointed out S Manoj of Aided Higher Secondary School Teachers Association, who submitted the RTI query.

 Teachers’ unions have also expressed doubts whether the ‘unreasonable action’ on them is aimed at forcing them to award marks lavishly during valuation to escape action. They also see this as a move to further increase the overall success rate in the Higher Secondary exam. There are complaints from teachers regarding the answer keys of the Higher Secondary exam. There are allegations that many inexperienced teachers have been included in the exam board leading to a drop in the quality of answer key used for valuation.

