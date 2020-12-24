STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Judgment ode to Sister Abhaya’s character': Special CBI Court on debunking suicide theory

The Special CBI Court’s judgment that debunked the suicide theory put forward by the defence lawyers can also be viewed as a poignant ode to the slain teenager. 

Published: 24th December 2020

Sister Abhaya murder case is the longest-running murder investigation in Kerala. She was found dead on March 27, 1992 in a water well in St Pius X Convent in Kottayam. Initially, the investigation team termed the murder as suicide but later the CBI took up the case but the reason of her death is still unknown.

By Express News Service

“It’s proved that the deceased, Sr Abhaya, was a very smart, pious, honest, simple, perseverant and punctilious girl, meticulous in all respects. She was leading a happy and altruistic life, and also proved that it was simply impossible for her to have ended her life on her own,” the court said.

The court also found Abhaya as “a clam-natured girl leading a contended life in the convent”. 

​Quoting French sociologist Emile Durkheim, the court said suicide can be of four types, but Abhaya could not commit any of these. Egoistic suicide is ruled out because “Sr Abhaya was meek and humble by nature and a pious Christian”.

The court also said Abhaya was highly altruistic by character and she was quite capable of laying down her life for the cause of the group into which she had integrated herself, but since there was no such situation, altruistic suicide was also ruled out. 

The court also relied on statements of Abhaya’s professor Thressiamma and some of the inmates of the convent, who had even turned hostile during the trial, to drive home its point.

  • anthony
    This is a classic case of Justice delayed and therfore Justice Denied for all in the case.
    10 hours ago reply
