'Judgment ode to Sister Abhaya’s character': Special CBI Court on debunking suicide theory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special CBI Court’s judgment that debunked the suicide theory put forward by the defence lawyers can also be viewed as a poignant ode to the slain teenager.

“It’s proved that the deceased, Sr Abhaya, was a very smart, pious, honest, simple, perseverant and punctilious girl, meticulous in all respects. She was leading a happy and altruistic life, and also proved that it was simply impossible for her to have ended her life on her own,” the court said.

The court also found Abhaya as “a clam-natured girl leading a contended life in the convent”.

​Quoting French sociologist Emile Durkheim, the court said suicide can be of four types, but Abhaya could not commit any of these. Egoistic suicide is ruled out because “Sr Abhaya was meek and humble by nature and a pious Christian”.

The court also said Abhaya was highly altruistic by character and she was quite capable of laying down her life for the cause of the group into which she had integrated herself, but since there was no such situation, altruistic suicide was also ruled out.

The court also relied on statements of Abhaya’s professor Thressiamma and some of the inmates of the convent, who had even turned hostile during the trial, to drive home its point.