Keep minimum wage notification in abeyance: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered that the notification revising the minimum wage for staff of petrol stations be kept in abeyance for three weeks.

The interim order was issued on a petition by the Ernakulam-based Petroleum Traders Welfare and Legal Service Society challenging the notification issued by the government.

The petitioner submitted that the notification was issued without hearing the traders, hence it was illegal.

The state government, however, submitted that a subcommittee, constituted for the purpose, had considered the objections.

In fact, the notification was issued after the sub-committee looked into the objection, the state said.