Kerala govt to complete projects worth Rs 5,700 crore in second phase of its 100-day programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After completing 570 of the 600 projects as part of the first phase of its 100-day programme, the LDF government has announced its second phase which envisages completion of 526 more projects worth Rs 5,700 crore. Besides this, work on 646 new projects worth Rs 4,300 crore will also start in phase two, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

Increasing monthly welfare pension to Rs 1,500, extending by another four months the distribution of free ration kits to over 80 lakh families and creation of 50,000 new job opportunities are among the key highlights of the second phase, the Chief Minister said.

Pinarayi said the second phase of the 100-day programme got underway on December 9 itself but an official declaration was postponed owing to the local body election.

Nine major industrial projects will be inaugurated before March 31. The first phase of the KFON project to provide high-speed internet facility to government offices and BPL families will be completed and launched in February.

Another 15,000 houses will be sanctioned under Life Mission and construction of 35,000 houses will also be launched. The GAIL pipeline project, which was considered an unachieveable task by many, has been completed, Pinarayi said. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch it on January 5.

The Chief Minister said the government was able to create more job opportunities than what was announced. 1.16 lakh job opportunities have already been created and an additional 50,000 jobs are expected to be generated in the second phase of the 100-day project. The government will intervene to revive the economy and will create an additional 10,000 job opportunities through loans disbursed by Kerala Bank and primary cooperative banks.

At least 2,500 people will get jobs through setting up of more Kerala Chicken outlets, coir and crafts stores and home shoppe. Over 1,500 new ventures will be launched under Kudumbasheree Startup Village Entrepreneurship programme. An additional 183 new Kudumbashree eateries will be set up to provide food at reasonable rates. Malabar Coffee will be branded and launched in the market.

In the agricultural sector, the government will declare base price for vegetables and provide royalty for paddy. Costly medicines needed for those who have undergone organ donation related surgeries will be provided at one-fifth of the market price, Pinarayi said.

The Chief Minister said the government was able to arrest the price rise seen during the festive season. Other announcements include inauguration of Kochi Water Metro in February, opening of roads and bypasses following completion of work, new buildings for schools, colleges and hospitals, and construction of nine new stadia.

The government will also strengthen the higher education sector and upgrade more primary health centres to family health centres, the Chief Minister added.

Other highlights include: