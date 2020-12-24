PK Kunhalikutty to quit Lok Sabha, contest in Kerala assembly poll 2021

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: To prepare for upcoming Assembly elections in the background of the debacle in LSG polls, IUML has decided to field national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty to the state assembly. He will resign from the Lok Sabha to contest in the Assembly polls.

IUML state committee meeting held in Malappuram on Wednesday took the decision, said party state general secretary K P A Majeed.

Kunhalikutty represents Malappuram in the Lok Sabha. IUML leaders said that Kunhalikutty would put in his paper facilitating a by-election in Malappuram along with the Assembly polls which is a few months away.

“We are kick-starting our election campaign. IUML will reach out to masses to clarify its position on various issues,” said E T Mohammed Basheer, MP.

The other major programme of IUML is to counter the CPM strategy of branding it as a communal party thereby pocketing votes of the majority community.

​“It was the CPM which joined hands with SDPI in the local body polls. In many wards LDF compromised votes for SDPI. And CPM ran a communal campaign amongst other communities that IUML was dangerous. This is not going to be effective all times,” said Kunhalikutty.