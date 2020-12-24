'Raju speaker of truth': Court praises prime prosecution witness in Sr Abhaya murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special CBI Court that sentenced Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sr Sephy to life imprisonment on Wednesday for murdering Sr Abhaya lavished praise on prime prosecution witness ‘Adakka’ Raju, whose statements turned out to be crucial in the conviction.

The court was eloquent on Raju and mentioned him as a speaker of truth despite his earlier life as a thief.

“He may have been a thief but he was and is an honest man, a simple person without the need to dissemble, a human being who became a professional thief by the force of circumstances, but a speaker of truth, nonetheless,” the judgment read.

The court said Raju, despite being a rustic person, was able to withstand the defence’s ploy to paint him as a CBI plant. “Whether or not the witness possesses sterling quality, the evidence given by him possesses sterling quality,” the court observed.

The court found that Sr Lessieux of Pius X Convent in Kottayam Convent told the fire force officials that Abhaya had fallen into the well while trying to switch on the motor pump. “This reveals that the convent authorities were not forthcoming and wanted to hush up the case and prevent the investigating agency from arriving at the truth.”

The court criticised the investigation carried out by the state police, especially Crime Branch. The judgment mentioned the “hyperactive role of K Samuel (DySP, Crime Branch) in destroying evidence and fabricating documents”, the judgment read.

The court also said “DySP K Samuel and SP K T Michael were involved in the activities of destruction of the material objects in the case” and directed the State Police Chief to ensure that such misdeeds do not occur in the future.