Speaker criticises Kerala Governor for denying permission for special session

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has criticised the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s decision to turn down the state government's request to convene a special session on August 23.

Terming the decision not in accordance with the spirit of democracy the Speaker said the Governor should take the cabinet into confidence.

It is for the cabinet to decide on emergency in convening a special assembly session, said the Speaker.

He was responding to the Governor’s refusal stating that there was no emergency in order to convene a special session in such a short time, as recommended by the state government.

The Governor had sought clarification on recommendation and later refused it stating that there was no emergency. The special one-hour session was planned to pass a resolution against the controversial farm laws enacted by the central government.

Though the major political parties including CPM and Congress came out against the Governor’s decision, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kept away from direct criticism. The cabinet on Thursday decided to re-submit the proposal to the Governor to convene the session on December 31.