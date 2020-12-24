STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This low-cost olfactory tool in Kerala aims to test for Covid-19

The testing tool has already completed trials and RGCB is in talks with a Kochi-based startup that is interested in manufacturing it on a large scale. 

Published: 24th December 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-Anosmia checker consists of black printed regions where six positions are marked.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Loss of smell is considered a prime indicator to detect Covid-19. However, a proper olfactory testing tool to identify the virus in patients is still lacking. 

Tapping this idea, the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has developed a quantitative assessment tool for Covid-19, ‘Covid Anosmia Checker’, to confirm the infection and take the necessary treatment. 

The testing tool was developed by the researchers at RGCB seven months ago with the aim of coming up with a rapid and more cost-effective testing tool than RT-PCR to detect Covid-19 in patients. A paper-based odour strip was developed with gradients of coffee and lemon. 

“We tested the strip on Covid-19 patients at Saveetha Medical College Hospital, Chennai to check the sensitivity and specificity of our screening tool and found that every patient with Covid-19 had some kind of olfactory issues.

While some had a partial olfactory loss, others had a complete loss and some had even wrong detection symptoms,” said Jackson James, a scientist at RGCB and one of the persons behind the Covid Anosmia Checker.

Jackson said, “Patients between years 20 and 60, including those with chronic sinusitis, were subjected to the test. They were divided into three diagnostic categories — control patients who had no respiratory illness and were confirmed to be antigen or antibody negative to SARS-CoV-2, those who tested RT-PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA upon nasopharyngeal or throat swab performed according to WHO recommendations, and suspected Covid-19 clusters and fever clinic outpatients.”

How it works

Covid-Anosmia checker consists of black printed regions where six positions are marked. While positions one, three, four and five contain different concentrations of coffee, position two was kept blank to identify odour discrimination and acted as a placebo. Position six contains lemongrass oil. 

“Coffee and lemongrass oil were used since the two odours are very common in households. The concentration of the gradient and the pattern of spotting were standardised after a series of tests on healthy individuals. The spotted strip was then wrapped with two layers of lamination to trap and stabilise the odour. The patient had to cut each position separately along the dotted lines as depicted, smell the cut ends immediately and report the smell and intensity,” said Jackson.

This tool can be used effectively especially in public places. The manufacturing cost is just Rs 10. It is coupled with a mobile application which takes the input response from the user and then categorises the user in appropriate risk groups. The tool can also be used by ENT specialists for quantitative analysis of any kind of olfactory dysfunction. 

“We are trying to speak with the government so that self-help groups can also be involved in the manufacturing of the strips and distribute them to the homes of patients,” he added.

