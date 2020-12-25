STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid allegations, CM says LIFE Mission to build 15,000 new houses

Nine major industrial projects will be inaugurated before March 31.

Published: 25th December 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Undeterred by the corruption allegations surrounding the Life Mission project and the Opposition’s call to scrap it, the state government announced 15,000 more houses under the scheme for the homeless as part of the second phase of its 100-day programme. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told mediapersons on Thursday that construction of 35,000 houses will also be launched.

After completing 570 of the 600 projects in the first phase, the LDF government envisages completion of 526 more projects worth Rs 5,700 crore in the second. Besides, work on 646 new projects worth Rs 4,300 crore will also start, he said.

Increasing the monthly welfare pension to Rs 1,500, extending the distribution of free ration kit to over 80 lakh families by another four months and the creation of 50,000 new job opportunities are among the highlights of the phase. Nine major industrial projects will be inaugurated before March 31.

The first phase of KFON project to provide high-speed internet facility to government offices and BPL families will be completed and services launched in February.

1,500 ventures under Kudumbashree Startup

The CM said the government was able to create more job opportunities than what was announced. As many as 1.16 lakh job opportunities have already been created and an additional 50,000 jobs are expected to be generated in the second phase.

The government will intervene to revive the economy and will create an additional 10,000 job opportunities through loans disbursed by Kerala Bank and primary cooperative banks. Over 1,500 new ventures will be launched under the Kudumbashree Startup Village Entrepreneurship programme. Malabar Coffee will be branded and launched in the market.

Chennithala takes jibe at package 
T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala took a jibe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that his previous 100-day programme announced during the Onam season has been rehashed during this Christmas season. In a statement here, Chennithala said that the chief minister had not fully implemented the previous 100-day programme where he had cheated the people of the state. He said that Pinarayi’s promises include providing employment to 50,000 people, 5 lakh laptops to children, mechanised factories in coir sector, implementation of second Kuttanad package and 1.5 lakh water connections. They were included in the first phase of the 100-day programme. 

