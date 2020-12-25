Gold smuggling: Sivasankar assisted co-accused persons

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering aspect behind smuggling of gold using diplomatic baggage, on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister, at the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kochi.The chargesheet includes statements given by co-accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S that Sivasankar assisted them in gold smuggling activities.

As per the chargesheet, Swapna in a statement given to ED on December 14 stated that Sivasankar contacted customs officers for clearance of cargo and that he was fully aware that they were also exporting foreign currency abroad.

“She stated that whenever cargo was held up at airport Sivasankar used to call the customs officers to clear the consignment and when the customs caught the consignment on July 5, Sivasankar very well knew that the consignment had gold and he called the Customs Officials for releasing the diplomatic consignment. She further stated that Sivasankar always helped in clearance of consignment and was completely aware that they were also exporting foreign currency abroad,” stated the chargesheet.

ED also alleged that Sivasankar received illegal gratification in the Wadakkancherry LIFE Mission project and it was kept in the bank locker held jointly by Swapna Suresh and P Venugopal, Sivasankar’s chartered accountant.

In another statement of Swapna recorded on November 3, she stated that she might have called Sivasankar two or three times while she was working in the UAE Consulate to intervene in clearing diplomatic cargo. during recent interrogation, Sarith stated that the cash seized by NIA officials from the locker jointly operated by Swapna Suresh and chartered accountant Venugopal belongs to Sivasankar.