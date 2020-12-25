STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: Sivasankar assisted co-accused persons

The chargesheet includes statements given by co-accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S that Sivasankar assisted them in gold smuggling activities.

Published: 25th December 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi.

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering aspect behind smuggling of gold using diplomatic baggage, on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister, at the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kochi.The chargesheet includes statements given by co-accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S that Sivasankar assisted them in gold smuggling activities.

As per the chargesheet, Swapna in a statement given to ED on December 14 stated that Sivasankar contacted customs officers for clearance of cargo and that he was fully aware that they were also exporting foreign currency abroad.

“She stated that whenever cargo was held up at airport Sivasankar used to call the customs officers to clear the consignment and when the customs caught the consignment on July 5, Sivasankar very well knew that the consignment had gold and he called the Customs Officials for releasing the diplomatic consignment. She further stated that Sivasankar always helped in clearance of consignment and was completely aware that they were also exporting foreign currency abroad,” stated the chargesheet.

ED also alleged that Sivasankar received illegal gratification in the Wadakkancherry LIFE Mission project and it was kept in the bank locker held jointly by Swapna Suresh and P Venugopal, Sivasankar’s chartered accountant.

In another statement of Swapna recorded on November 3, she stated that she might have called Sivasankar two or three times while she was working in the UAE Consulate to intervene in clearing diplomatic cargo. during recent interrogation, Sarith stated that the cash seized by NIA officials from the locker jointly operated by Swapna Suresh and chartered accountant Venugopal belongs to Sivasankar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Sivasankar Enforcement Directorate gold smuggling
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp