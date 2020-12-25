STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala celebrates Christmas with traditional fervour but in compliance with COVID protocols

Cutting across age barriers, devotees including children and senior citizens, could be seen wearing masks and cleansing hands with sanitisers before entering church halls.

Published: 25th December 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

The choir of the Infant Jesus Church near Kerala High Court practice the songs. (Photo | Arun Angela/EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Christian community in Kerala on Friday celebrated Christmas with traditional fervour and piety rejoicing the birth of Jesus Christ, but all festivities and rituals were performed in compliancewith COVID protocols in the wake of concerns over the spread of the viral infection.

Cutting across age barriers, devotees including children and senior citizens, could be seen wearing masks and cleansing hands with sanitisers before entering church halls for attending special prayers and midnight mass.

Devotees as well as clergy maintained social distancing strictly in a majority of churches and cathedrals.

As church bells tolled signalling the moment of nativity, the devotees congregated for midnight service in churches across the southern state where senior bishops and priests conducted special masses and gave out the Christmas message.

However, the usual vibrant festivities on Christmas eve including mass carols were missing in many places in the state due to the COVID alert.

While Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis led the midnight mass at St Mary's Cathedral of Syro Malankara Catholic Church at Pattam here, Archbishop Soosa Pakiyam led prayers at the St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral at Palayam here.

Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alenchery led the service and gave out the Christmas message at St Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam.

The state's commercial hub Kochi saw a different Christmas celebration this time as a group of devotees rode bicycles from Edappally to Nedumbassery marking the festival occasion.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala were among the dignitaries who greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas.

Khan, in his message, wished people that the festival enriches their lives with joy, prosperity and harmony.

"Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus, conveys the message of peace on Earth and rekindles our faith in compassion, love and forgiveness," he said.

Churches, homes and commercial establishments were tastefully decorated with stars and cribs depicting the nativity scene.

A variety of cakes beckoned people in different bakeries.

The number of home-makes, who tried a hand in baking and prepared cakes themselves, was comparatively high in the southern state during this festival season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Christmas
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp