Pinarayi confirms signs of post-poll surge in cases Covid-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is dealing with a surge in new Covid cases, confirmed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to him, signs of such a trend are emerging from various corners. He added that the spike in fresh cases is being reported from districts which had first gone to local body poll.

His confirmation about a post-election surge in the state has come out a day after TNIE reported on the same. The health department had earlier confirmed that a surge is there as reporting of new cases and test positivity rate got increased significantly in select districts.

“A surge is there. What it points to is that infection transmission might have happened during the election time. But the numbers are nothing to worry about. A marginal spike has happened. It was because people followed the instructions of the government. Adherence to Covid protocol is a must while celebrating Christmas and New Year,” he said. The health department stated that the week - December 7 to 13 - when the local body polls were held the cases reported were 32,938.

By next week (December 14 to 20) the cases increased to 36,539. In another development, the daily Covid-19 updates being released by the health minister’s office and respective district administrations are not mentioning the details of the dead. This is for the second consecutive day that the whereabouts of the dead who were confirmed as Covid deaths are being withheld.

While the details given from the health minister’s office just mentioned the number of deaths on the day, the details provided by the respective districts omitted the numbers and whereabouts altogether.When asked about omission, a health department official said, “The daily bulletin released by the Covid-19 Outbreak Control and Prevention State Cell had these details and those who want the same could refer to it.”

State govt moves SC against HC order to raise number of pilgrims at Sabarimala

Kochi: Kerala Government on Thursday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court’s order directing the state to increase the number of permissible daily pilgrims at Sabarimala temple to 5,000. Raising the number of pilgrims who could visit Sabarimala temple daily was done by the High Court without considering any proper report or other documents. The number of police officials, health officials and pilgrims affected by Covid-19 in the Sabarimala temple so far is on the higher side, the government submitted. The petition filed by Chief Secretary, state of Kerala, submitted that an increase in the number of pilgrims will put police personnel and health officials in great strain and difficulty in controlling the large number of pilgrims.