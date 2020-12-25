PM will hold talks with Jacobite, Orthodox factions next week: Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday said that Christian groups felt aggrieved at the disproportionate allocation of Central fund by the state government. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold separate talks with the warring Jacobite and Orthodox factions next week, Pillai told reporters at his residence here. “They (Christians) have many grievances which are not addressed by those concerned. Christian groups have complaints, including the disproportionate distribution of Central fund for minority communities.

Christians are getting only 20 per cent of such funds and the rest goes to another prominent community. Christians point out that they have to get 41 per cent as per the population,” he said. Through Pillai, Christian groups have already submitted a memorandum in this regard to the PM.

He said that after these complaints reached the PM, there have been welcome attempts by the state to address the issues. Pillai added that after the discussion with both the factions over the church row, PM Modi will meet other Christian sects, including the Syro-Malabar Church, in January.