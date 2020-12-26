STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
26-year-old man taken into custody in Kerala after 'suspicious' death of 51-year-old wife

Arun, her husband, told the doctors that she suffered an electric shock from the Christmas decor. However, the doctors grew suspicious over his claims in their preliminary examination of her body.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have taken a twenty-six-year-old man into their custody following the 'suspicious' death of his 51-year-old wife.

The woman identified as Sakha Kumari of Thresyapuram at Karakonam here was brought dead to the nearby private medical college hospital early on Saturday morning.

Arun, her husband, told the doctors that she suffered an electric shock from the Christmas decor. However, the doctors grew suspicious over his claims in their preliminary examination of her body. They alerted the police who took Arun into custody. He is being interrogated now.

Quoting Sakha Kumari's relatives, police said the couple had married two months ago. Arun is a native of Balaramapuram.

A forensic team examined the electric decor at their house. Police said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, some relatives of Sakha Kumari have alleged a mystery behind the death. They said the couple were not on good terms of late.

