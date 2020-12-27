Alcoholic arrested for beating mother to death in Kerala's Aruvikkara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aruvikkara Police on Sunday arrested a 48-year-old man for murdering his mother in an inebriated state. A former soldier, Shibu, was arrested after the postmortem results suggested that Nandini was beaten to death.

According to the police, Shibu reportedly suffered from mental illness because of which he quit the Army after serving for 14 long years. He stayed with his mother in Kachani and used to thrash her under the influence of alcohol.

The mother-son duo reportedly got into a verbal tussle on Thursday night when in a fit of rage, Shibu assaulted his 72-year-old mother killing her on the spot.

He later informed his neighbours and other locals about the mother's death. The police, who arrived at the spot, found injury marks on Nandini's face. The autopsy further confirmed that she had succumbed to these injuries.

Shibu will be produced before the court on Monday.