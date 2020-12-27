STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Alcoholic arrested for beating mother to death in Kerala's Aruvikkara

The mother-son duo reportedly got into a verbal tussle on Thursday night when in a fit of rage, Shibu assaulted his 72-year-old mother killing her on the spot. 

Published: 27th December 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aruvikkara Police on Sunday arrested a 48-year-old man for murdering his mother in an inebriated state. A former soldier, Shibu, was arrested after the postmortem results suggested that Nandini was beaten to death. 

According to the police, Shibu reportedly suffered from mental illness because of which he quit the Army after serving for 14 long years. He stayed with his mother in Kachani and used to thrash her under the influence of alcohol. 

The mother-son duo reportedly got into a verbal tussle on Thursday night when in a fit of rage, Shibu assaulted his 72-year-old mother killing her on the spot. 

He later informed his neighbours and other locals about the mother's death. The police, who arrived at the spot, found injury marks on Nandini's face. The autopsy further confirmed that she had succumbed to these injuries. 

Shibu will be produced before the court on Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kerala murder case Kerala crime alcoholism
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers protesting with Thali Ghanta Bajao during PM Modi's Mann Ki baat address, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
Farmers stage 'thali bajao' protest during PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' show
Farmer unions agree to talk with Centre on December 29; Demand repeal of agri laws on agenda
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp