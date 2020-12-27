Ex-national athlete VA Ibrahim no more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VA Ibrahim, 52, former national high-jumper and G V Raja Award winner, died in Bengaluru on Friday. Ibrahim, an Inspector with CISF Bengaluru Airport unit, was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, he suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment for post-Covid ailments. Ibrahim had broken the record in high jump event in the under-19 section at Indian National Open Athletic Championship, 1981. He was selected for the G V Raja Award the same year itself. He is survived by wife Haseena and daughter Amiya and son Ahan. The funeral was held on Saturday.