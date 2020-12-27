STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High Court issues new advisory for functioning of subordinate courts

It also directed to make provisions to maintain distance in the dock when there is more than one accused in a case. 

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has issued a revised advisory for the functioning of subordinate courts, including for the production of accused persons and remand prisoners through video-conferencing. The advisory stated that a reasonable number of witnesses shall alone be summoned on a particular day as part of the trial.

Issued by the Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary), the advisory also stated that the courts — to regulate the number of persons — may reduce the number of cases in the cause list and give time slots for each case.
“The production of the accused for the first remand and the extension of the remand of under-trial prisoners may be done through video linkages as directed earlier except where police custody is to be given or presence of the accused is essential for trials or such other reason,” the advisory said.

It also directed to make provisions to maintain distance in the dock when there is more than one accused in a case. Unnecessary adjournments shall not be granted in cases that are more than five years old and in which a higher court had ordered speedy trials/time-bound disposals, it said.The advisory also directed the courts to adopt a liberal approach while ensuring the absence of a party or witness is because of genuine reasons and that Covid-19 restrictions are not used as a ruse to justify absence in cases. 

