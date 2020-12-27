Huge pineapple consignment from Kerala for peasant protesters in Delhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers, Vazhakulam-based Pineapple Farmers’ Association has sent a truckload of nearly 20 tonnes of pineapples to the agitating farmers in New Delhi.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar flagged off the consignment in the presence of Eldo Abraham, MLA.

He said the retail sector in the country is already under the control of big corporates and consumer states like Kerala will have to bear the brunt of the new laws enacted by the Centre.

James George, president, Pineapple Farmers’ Association, said the cost will be borne by the association. In Delhi, MPs Dean Kuriakose and K K Ragesh, along with Harbajan Singh of Delhi Gurudwara, will coordinate with the protesting leaders for pineapple distribution.