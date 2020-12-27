Keralite youth dies after suspected mob attack in TN

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youth from Thiruvananthapuram died after being allegedly beaten up by a mob at Allur near Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on the suspicion of being a thief. The deceased is Deepu, 20, from Malayinkeezhu. According to local reports, Deepu and his friend Aravind were confronted by a group of people who grew suspicious of their movements, on Thursday.

The mob’s questioning reportedly turned into an altercation, leading to an attack on the duo. Later, Deepu was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last late on Thursday. Aravind, who managed to escape, was also caught by the local people. He was admitted to a hospital with injuries which are not said to be serious.

“The Village Administrative Officer reported the incident. Based on preliminary information, police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC relating to suspicious death,” P K Senthil Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jeeyapuram, told TNIE. “We are awaiting the autopsy report and a detailed investigation will be launched into the incident,” Senthil Kumar said.

He said Aravind’s condition did not seem to be serious as no external injury marks were visible on his body. Meanwhile, police in Malayinkeezhu said Deepu was wanted in connection with cases registered in various police stations in the capital. His parents told the local police that he has been keeping away from home for the past one year. Aravindan was also involved in a few criminal cases, police said.