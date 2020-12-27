STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode Medical College to conduct study on coronavirus, its mutation

The Kozhikode district health department is planning to increase tests as there is a possibility of more Covid cases in the coming days after the elections.

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Among the eight returnees from Britain, who tested positive for Covid-19, three are Kozhikode natives and the samples of all returnees have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genomic analysis to confirm whether the present virus is the UK variant of novel Coronavirus. 
A study conducted by Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi, had earlier revealed that the virus spreading in the state has been genetically mutated and has greater ability to spread widely. Dr Chandini Radhakrishnan, chief researcher and head of emergency medicine section at KMCH, indicated that the team is going to conduct a pan-Kerala study on Coronavirus and the latest situation enhances the importance of such a study.

“Around 170 samples were collected from nearby districts of Kozhikode for the first research and sent to Kozhikode medical college for genome sequencing. Among the samples subjected to study, mutation was detected in ‘D614G’ strain of Novel Coronavirus.

With the support of state government, we planned to do the study across the state and the possibility of spread of the UK variant of the virus among Keralites strengthened the importance of such a vast study now,” Dr Chandini added.District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr V Jayashree said that one of three Kozhikode-based Britain returnees was discharged from hospital and all of them were not having any special symptom.

 “The three Covid positive patients, who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, had mild symptoms and one of the patients was discharged from the hospital after turning negative for Covid-19. But we are awaiting their test results from virology institute in Pune,” DMO said.

The Kozhikode district health department is planning to increase tests as there is a possibility of more Covid cases in the coming days after the elections. The test is recommended for the elderly, the sick, and those who were involved in election-related activities. “All the people in high-risk category such as children and senior citizens, who come under the contact list of the patient, will be tested for Covid,” Dr Jayashree said.

Eight UK returnees test Covid positive
Kannur: Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday said eight persons who had returned to the state from the UK tested Covid positive. Shailaja told reporters here that tests to check whether the patients have contracted the new variant of coronavirus is going on. “Some of the research done in the state have found mutation to the virus strain. We can’t anticipate the severity of disease spread at this stage,” said the minister. The research is currently going on in Kozhikode. “As the new variant was the found in UK, more tests are being done among the newly-infected returnees,” said Shailaja. She said the samples of the patients have been sent to the Virology Institute in Pune.

Recoveries exceed new cases in state
T’Puram: Recoveries outnumbered new cases in the daily Covid-19 tally of the state on Saturday. The day had 3,782 recovered cases and 3,527 new cases.  Health officials said the Christmas celebrations had an impact on sample collection as testing centres witnessed low people turnout in the past two days. The state also reported 21 deaths due to Covid-19. Of the fresh cases, 3,106 people contracted the disease through local contact, whereas the sources of infection of 324 cases remain unknown. The newly-infected also include 63 returnees and 34 health workers.

TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Kozhikode
