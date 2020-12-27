STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man, 28, confesses to have plotted electrocution of 52-year-old spouse

The Vellarada police on Saturday took a 28-year-old man into custody for allegedly murdering his 52-year-old wife.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:33 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vellarada police on Saturday took a 28-year-old man into custody for allegedly murdering his 52-year-old wife. According to the police, Arun, a native of Pathamkallu in Neyyatinkara, has confessed to have killed his wife Shakhakumari, of Plankala Puthenveedu, Thresyapuram at Kunnathukal, in a staged-managed electrical accident.

The couple had got married two months ago. Shakhakumari was brought dead to the private medical college hospital at Karakonam on Saturday morning. Arun told the doctors that she suffered an electric shock from the Christmas decor. However, the doctors grew suspicious over his claims following a preliminary examination of the injuries. They alerted the police who took Arun into custody. 

“The couple were not in good terms for some time. Initial findings suggest that it is a murder. The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after getting the reports of forensic team, electrical inspectorate and the postmortem to be conducted on Sunday,” said Sreekumar, Vellarada CI.

Arun was reportedly irked as his friends made fun of the couple’s age difference. “A Christmas crib was set up in the sit-out of the house. One end of an electric wire was found on the floor of the living room. The other end was connected to the electricity meter,” an officer said. 

Arun was eyeing Shakha’s wealth, allege relatives

The police suspect that she was electrocuted when she accidentally touched the wire. Arun reportedly told the police that he left the wire intentionally and his plan worked out when Shakha tried to pick it from the floor around 5am. Police are also examining whether it was a forced electrocution as some parts of her body, including nose, was injured. There were blood stains on the floor as well.     

Quoting Shakha’s relatives, the police said the couple lived in the woman’s house along with her bedridden mother Philomina. The home nurse attending to Philomina told the police that the couple quarrelled frequently and Arun had attempted to kill his wife earlier. The recent quarrel ensued when Shakha shared their wedding photo on social media, the nurse told the police. “The home nurse, however, was not present in the house at the time of death and hence, scientific evidence collection is crucial in the case,” the police said.

Some relatives of the deceased told police that Arun tried to keep the wedding a secret  though it was solemnised in the church. “He reportedly did not bring any of his relatives for the marriage. Also, he had asked his wife not to share the wedding photos with anyone. He was annoyed by some friends who teased him on their age difference,” the police said. Her relatives also alleged that Arun was eyeing her wealth since Shakha was in possession of an eight-acre land holding. He had also received around Rs 10 lakh from her. 

Shakha was working with an insurance company, where she was an agent coordinator. She first met Arun when her mother was under treatment at a city hospital three years ago. Arun, who did not have any job, posed as a staff of the hospital and won her confidence by helping her with errands. Later, their relation grew stronger through phone calls resulting in marriage. This was her first marriage. Only after the marriage did Shakha come to know that Arun was jobless.

MOTiVES?
