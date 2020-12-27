STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No gala events, DJ parties; Malayalis opt to ring in New Year at popular hill stations

Though a few star hotels in Kochi are planning some events on New Year eve, none of them have confirmed it.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Munnar Freezing 2019 | Albin | EPS

File Photo of Kerala's Munnar. | Express Photo Services

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: As major hotels in cities across the state are planning low-key New Year events on December 31, people have started to opt for celebrating New Year with their dear ones at resorts in hill stations in the state giving a fresh lease of hope for tourism sector affected by Covid 19 pandemic.Industry experts say that resorts and major hotels at hill stations in Idukki and Wayanad have come out with special New Year packages to attract local customers within Kerala. 

“There is a demand among Malayalees for New Year packages offered by resorts in hill stations. Though there will not be any events like DJ or gala nights, the packages basically offer programmes like jeep safaris and trekking for the families to spend quality time together,” said Blu Vacations director Saby Jose.
He said people within the state are travelling to tourist destinations inside the state avoiding any inter-state travel because of fear of possible Covid infection and quarantine regulation. 

Though a few star hotels in Kochi are planning some events on New Year eve, none of them have confirmed it. “There are strict restrictions on the number of people for events. We can’t announce events on a large scale as overcrowding will result in violation of Covid safety protocols. Even if we conduct any event, it will be strictly limited to minimum number of customers,” said LeMeridian Kochi Director (Sales) Mervin Mathew.

CGH Earth Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Dominic said they have decided not to invite outsiders for New Year eve event. “We have planned some events but it’s only for our guests,” he said. Another Kochi-based tour operator said as the high end resorts at tourist destinations have come out with special offers, locals are taking it. “The rates have come down because there are no tourists from other states and abroad. Now local people can afford the rates,” he added.

