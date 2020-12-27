Sabarimala temple closed after 41-day mandala pooja

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The hill abode of Lord Ayyappa here was closed on Saturday after mandala pooja, marking the conclusion of the 41-day long mandala pooja festival season.

SABARIMALA: The hill abode of Lord Ayyappa here was closed on Saturday after mandala pooja, marking the conclusion of the 41-day long mandala pooja festival season. The pooja was performed by thantri Kandararu Rajivaru by adorning ‘thanka anki’, the golden attire, on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja. Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu, Devaswom commissioner B S Thirumeni, IG Sreejith and Devaswom deputy commissioner Sudheeshkumar were present at the ceremony.

Earlier, kalabhabhishekam as part of mandala pooja was performed by the thantri. In connection it, the thantri performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple in the presence of the melsanthi. Kalabhabhishekam, marking the conclusion of the special ritual, on the idol of the deity was performed by the thantri during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam circumambulated the sreekovil.

The temple was closed in the evening after athazha pooja and Harivarasanam. The hill shrine will be reopened on December 30 for the 21-day long Makaravilakku season, the concluding phase of the annual pilgrimage season. Meanwhile, the total revenue of the temple, including the income from the sale of aravana and hundi collection, during the first 39 days of the ongoing mandala pooja till Thursday stood at `9 crore. However, the gross revenue during the last mandala pooja season was `165 crore.

