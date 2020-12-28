STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After protracted tussle, Kerala Governor gives nod for special assembly session

The session on Thursday is expected to pass a resolution against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre

Published: 28th December 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a protracted tussle, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan officially gave the nod to convene a special assembly session in Kerala on Thursday which is expected to pass a resolution against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

As part of the move for a thaw, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan held a meeting with the Governor on Saturday while inviting him to deliver the policy address in the budget session.

During the meeting, the Governor had expressed his dissatisfaction  over the manner in which the state government handled the matter.

Before the meeting with the Speaker, the Chief Minister's office had also reached out to the Governor to break the stalemate on the issue.

The Governor has earlier turned down the proposal of the state government to convene a special assembly session stating that he was not convinced that such a session was urgently needed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan Kerala Assembly Farm laws
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp