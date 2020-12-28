After protracted tussle, Kerala Governor gives nod for special assembly session

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a protracted tussle, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan officially gave the nod to convene a special assembly session in Kerala on Thursday which is expected to pass a resolution against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

As part of the move for a thaw, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan held a meeting with the Governor on Saturday while inviting him to deliver the policy address in the budget session.

During the meeting, the Governor had expressed his dissatisfaction over the manner in which the state government handled the matter.

Before the meeting with the Speaker, the Chief Minister's office had also reached out to the Governor to break the stalemate on the issue.

The Governor has earlier turned down the proposal of the state government to convene a special assembly session stating that he was not convinced that such a session was urgently needed.