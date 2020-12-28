STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM fields youths for local body posts with eye on Kerala assembly polls

The Congress and IUML used to witness rebellion by their youth outfits before every election.

Published: 28th December 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, LDF

The decision to choose young candidates to head local bodies is expected to bring more acceptability for the party among the youth and women. (Photo | Ashitha Jayaprakash)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After creating history by announcing 21-year-old Arya Rajendran as its mayoral candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the youngest to become the mayor in the country, the CPM continues to use the optics of its victory in a majority of local bodies ahead of the assembly elections, which are nearly five months away. 

The decision to choose young candidates to head local bodies is expected to bring more acceptability for the party among the youth and women, and create headache for the divided opposition parties, especially UDF. For instance, after the youngest mayor, the party has decided to give the Aruvappalam panchayat president post in Pathanamthitta to the youngest candidate and winner in the state, Reshma Mariyam Jose, who filed her nomination papers hardly 24 hours after she turned 21. 

In another instance, the party decided to give the chairperson’s post of Kunnamkulam Municipality to Seetha Ravindran, though the post is allotted to general category this time. The party has decided on her when a CPM area committee member and former municipality vice-chairman has won the election. 

Earlier, CPM announced that Saruthi P will head Olavanna grama panchayat in Kozhikode. The 22-year-old, who hit the campaign trail on her Bullet motorcycle, had grabbed headlines and went viral on social media. 

According to insiders, the decision to promote young persons in the civic bodies will not only help the party gain more popularity and acceptability among the public, but also create confusion in the opposition parties. 

The Congress and IUML used to witness rebellion by their youth outfits before every election. The rebellion often leads to the UDF losing some of the sure seats. 

Speaking to TNIE, CPM politburo member M A Baby said the party has an organisational, political and ideological stance of promoting young blood both in parliamentary and organisational positions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala assembly elections Kerala local body polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp