Crime Branch to probe murder of DYFI activist, three IUML men held in Kerala

KANHANGAD: The Crime Branch will take over the investigation into the murder of Abdul Rahman, an activist of the DYFI, in Kanhangad, said K K Moideenkutty, Superintendent of Police, CB (Kannur & Kasaragod).He would be visiting Kanhangad in a couple of days. The Crime Branch had initiated a parallel investigation as soon as the crime was reported.

Abdul Rahman, a resident of Pazhya Kadappuram, was assaulted and killed allegedly by IUML workers on the night of December 23 while he and three of his friends were roaming on two motorcycles at Kalloravi, a neighbouring ward, in Kanhangad municipality.

The areas in coastal Kanhangad had witnessed several incidents of violence after the results of the local body election were declared on December 16, and Hosdurg police had registered around 40 cases. The Hosdurg police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder. Youth League municipal secretary and IUML Kalloravi ward secretary Irshad Kalloravi, 26, Youth League workers Aashir, 24, and Hassan, 23, an activist of the Muslim Students Federation, the students’ wing of the IUML, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

All three arrested persons have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.Irshad, who was injured in the attack and subsequent clash, was shifted from Mangaluru to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram.Meanwhile, police let off Youth League activist Ishaq after interrogation found that he was not linked to the crime. He was detained soon after the murder was reported.

The IUML should answer for the murder of Abdul Rahman, an executive member of DYFI’s Kanhangad unit, said LDF district convenor K P Satheesh Chandran. The IUML indulged in the brutal murder without realising that winning and losing elections is part of democracy, he said. “The party should answer to society for the brutal murder of Abdul Rahman,” Satheesh Chandran said.

The Youth League has suspended Irshand Kalloravi from the organisation after he was arrested for the murder of Abdul Rahman.