Holidaymakers flock to Munnar, spread Covid-19 chill

However, the hospitality industry is upbeat as all hotels, resorts and homestays are packed to capacity, with bookings extending till January 7. 

The long queue of vehicles at Munnar on Sunday as thousands flocked to the hill station to celebrate the Christmas vacation | Shiyami

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

MUNNAR: Long queue of vehicles carrying tourists, traffic snarls, hotels packed to capacity, crowded shops and people jostling for seats at restaurants. These are the scenes from Munnar — Kerala’s favourite winter destination — which has been witnessing a huge rush of tourists for the past one week.Ignoring Covid-19 restrictions, families are flocking to hill stations with infants and elderly, raising concerns of another wave of Covid spread. 

“This is disgusting. We have been striving hard to control the spread and some people are giving scant regard to the advisory. I saw a picture of a family with an infant at Ponmudi. We are fighting a pandemic and we can’t afford to sit back and relax at this stage. I request people to wait for a while and don’t take kids to tourist spots,” Health Minister K K Shailaja told TNIE. Other hill stations like Nelliyampathy and Wayanad too have been witnessing heavy rush of tourists, most of them Keralites.

“We have taken note of the situation. Recently, I got stuck in traffic at Wagamon for three hours. The tourism sector has just started showing signs of revival and any intervention may adversely affect the industry. I have sought a report from the police and we will be taking steps to enforce social distancing strictly,” said Idukki District Collector H Dinesan.However, the hospitality industry is upbeat as all hotels, resorts and homestays are packed to capacity, with bookings extending till January 7. 

“The Covid restrictions had brought the industry to its knees and we were struggling to survive. Now suddenly, there is a huge influx of tourists. About 90 per cent of the visitors are Keralites. The climate is pleasant and people are on a revelry mood. This has fired up our spirits,” said Munnar Hotels and Resorts Association president Dileep Pottamkulam.

The situation is not different at Vattavada and Kanthalloor, the vegetable and fruit bowl of the state.“For the first time, all resorts at Kanthalloor are full. People are queuing up in front of my orchard though there are no fruits. Long queue of vehicles is seen from Marayur to Kanthalloor,” said George Joseph, owner of Thoppans Orchards at Kanthalloor.

“There is traffic snarl-up on the road leading to Vattavada. I got stuck in the traffic for three hours on Sunday. Tourists are thronging the farms and there’s huge demand for our products,” said Abraham Jose, a farmer at Vattavada. According to resort owners, there is a huge increase in enquiries and the trend is expected to continue till the second week of January. Munnar usually receives a good number of tourists from North India, but this time there are only a few guests from outside the state.

“A few families have arrived from Tamil Nadu. The TN government is issuing a seven-day pass using which many families have arrived. There’s a good number of guests from North Kerala also,” said Dileep.

Hospitality sector upbeat

Resorts and homestays in Munnar are full and they have bookings till January 7
Other hill stations like Nelliyampathy and Wayanad too have been witnessing heavy rush of tourists

