Reshma to be youngest panchayat president in Kerala

She defeated UDF candidate and sitting member Sujatha Mohan by a margin of 70 votes from Oottupara, 11th ward in Aruvapualm panchayat.

Published: 28th December 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Reshma Mariam Roy

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Reshma Mariam Roy, 21, of Aruvapulam panchayat near Konni, is set to be the youngest grama panchayat president in the state. The decision to select her as the grama panchayat president was taken by CPM Konni area committee.

She defeated UDF candidate and sitting member Sujatha Mohan by a margin of 70 votes from Oottupara, 11th ward in Aruvapualm panchayat. With the win, LDF wrested power from the UDF in the panchayat after a gap of 20 years.

Reshma, who completed 21 years on November 18, filed her nomination papers to contest from ward 11 on November 19, the last date for filing nominations. She has done BBA from Konni VNS College.

A district committee member of DYFI, Reshma is also the SFI district secretariat member. Roy P Mathew a timber merchant, and Mini Roy, an employee of Pathanapauram St Stephan’s  College, are her parents.

