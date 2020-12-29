Accept other test certificates, not just RT-PCR, from Sabarimala pilgrims: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has held that the certificates produced by Sabarimala pilgrims after conducting Real Time RT-LAMP Covid-19 test and ExpressNAT test should also be accepted during makaravilakku season. The high-level committee on pilgrimage had earlier mandated negative certificate after an RT-PCR test from December 30 to enter the hill shrine.

The Devaswom Bench issued the order on the petition by an Ernakulam-based company, which is the licenced manufacture of ‘Real Time RT-LAMP Covid-19 test kit’. The petitioner claimed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the product. The revised health advisory on Sabarimala pilgrimage also recommended that the use of Real Time RT-LAMP Covid-19 testing kit to diagnose Covid-19, besides RT-PCR/ExpressNAT Test, from NABL-accredited, ICMR-approved laboratories is permissible for Sabarimala pilgrims.

The insistence is on the production of Covid-19 negative certificate obtained after conducting any such test within 48 hours of reaching Nilakkal, submitted the petitioner. The court observed that the antigen test cannot be considered a conclusive test. Hence, the RT-PCR test should be insisted from December 30, when the shrine opens for makaravilakku season.

Recoveries overtake new cases

T’Puram: The state on Monday recorded its second-lowest daily Covid-19 tally this month and number of samples processed. At 4,172, recoveries overtook new cases – 3,047. Of the new patients, 2,707 were infected through local contact, 35 were returnees and 30 were healthcare workers. The sources of infection in 275 people were unknown. The death of 14 people was confirmed as due to Covid. The test positivity rate stood at 9.27% with 32,869 samples processed.