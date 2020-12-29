STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Accept other test certificates, not just RT-PCR, from Sabarimala pilgrims: HC

The insistence is on the production of Covid-19 negative certificate obtained after conducting any such test within 48 hours of reaching Nilakkal, submitted the petitioner.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has held that the certificates produced by Sabarimala pilgrims after conducting Real Time RT-LAMP Covid-19 test and ExpressNAT test should also be accepted during makaravilakku season. The high-level committee on pilgrimage had earlier mandated negative certificate after an RT-PCR test from December 30 to enter the hill shrine.

The Devaswom Bench issued the order on the petition by an Ernakulam-based company, which is the licenced manufacture of ‘Real Time RT-LAMP Covid-19 test kit’. The petitioner claimed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the product. The revised health advisory on Sabarimala pilgrimage also recommended that the use of Real Time RT-LAMP Covid-19 testing kit to diagnose Covid-19, besides RT-PCR/ExpressNAT Test, from NABL-accredited, ICMR-approved laboratories is permissible for Sabarimala pilgrims. 

The insistence is on the production of Covid-19 negative certificate obtained after conducting any such test within 48 hours of reaching Nilakkal, submitted the petitioner. The court observed that the antigen test cannot be considered a conclusive test. Hence, the RT-PCR test should be insisted from December 30, when the shrine opens for makaravilakku season.

Recoveries overtake new cases
T’Puram: The state on Monday recorded its second-lowest daily Covid-19 tally this month and number of samples processed. At 4,172, recoveries overtook new cases – 3,047. Of the new patients, 2,707 were infected through local contact, 35 were returnees and 30 were healthcare workers. The sources of infection in 275 people were unknown. The death of 14 people was confirmed as due to Covid. The test positivity rate stood at 9.27% with 32,869 samples processed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR Sabarimala Kerala High Court COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp