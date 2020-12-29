STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AICC leadership rallies behind Mullappally

Published: 29th December 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

At Indira Bhavan, Anwar said the state Congress has not done badly in the civic body poll. He said there will be changes in certain DCCs where a final call will be taken by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. At a time when some Congress leaders had been baying for the blood of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Anwar's statement that there would not be any change of guard at the party's helm has come as a blessing in disguise for him. 

Anwar said the UDF faced only a slight difference in vote share with LDF, 0.95%, in the elections. However, he said UDF could have done better as the political atmosphere was conducive to them. He said it is a warning for the leadership to improve its performance as preparations for the Assembly elections began from Monday. The three Congress secretaries for the state P Viswanathan (Tamil Nadu), Ivan D’Souza and P V Mohan (both from Karnataka), will be entrusted with regional-wise tasks, he said.  

“Over the last two days, Congress leaders and UDF allies gave us suggestions on how to strengthen the party. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will take a call based on my report. There will be changes from the booth level to certain district level committees,” he said.Though he did not say anything against the rampant factionalism plaguing the party, Anwar, in a written statement, said “collective responsibility is our watchword. Without discipline and unity, no party can go ahead.”

TAGS
AICC KPCC Mullappally Ramachandran
